PUC chief flays India over accesses against Muslim, Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has severely criticised the Indian government over unabated brutalities against the Muslims living in India and the unarmed, innocent Kashmiris of occupied Valley.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said that the so-called largest democracy of the world had been turned into a living hell for the minorities, especially Muslims, by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the guise of coronavirus pandemic measures.

He said that extremists of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), extremist Hindu group, had martyred hundreds of Muslims in India, while atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were going on unchecked even in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should take notice of the Indian brutalities against Muslims in India as the Narendra Modi regime had set new records of barbarism during the past years.

Ashrafi said that after finding some suspects of coronavirus following the Tableeghi Jamaat congregation, Indian Muslims were being held responsible for the pandemic in India. "A social boycott has been imposed on Muslims and they have been charged with corona-Jehad in their country," he regretted.