UrduPoint.com

PUC Condemns Murder Of Minority Community's Person In Sarai Alamgir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PUC condemns murder of minority community's person in Sarai Alamgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday condemned the murder of a person belonging to the minority community in Sarai Alamgir, Jhelum.

In a video message, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the murder of any non-Muslim could not be justified under any circumstances as this heinous crime was against the law and Shariah.

Ashrafi who is also Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East said the protection of non-Muslims lives, assets and holy places was the responsibility of the state and similarly, it was also the responsibility of non-Muslims to follow the Constitution and laws of the land accordingly.

He said the Constitution and laws of Pakistan had clearly determined the rights of Muslims and non-Muslims therefore, no individual, group, or organization should cross their constitutional limits.

He said it was illegal to build or demolish any worship place without seeking permission from the quarters concerned, adding that some incidents publicized in a section of media were meant to defame Pakistan in the comity of nations.

Ashrafi proposed the government take immediate action against those individuals, groups or organizations that challenged the writ of the state and urged the Punjab government to fulfill its constitutional responsibility in bringing out the facts into the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Minority Middle East Jhelum Sarai Alamgir Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

25 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

59 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

1 hour ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.