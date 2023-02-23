(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday condemned the murder of a person belonging to the minority community in Sarai Alamgir, Jhelum.

In a video message, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the murder of any non-Muslim could not be justified under any circumstances as this heinous crime was against the law and Shariah.

Ashrafi who is also Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East said the protection of non-Muslims lives, assets and holy places was the responsibility of the state and similarly, it was also the responsibility of non-Muslims to follow the Constitution and laws of the land accordingly.

He said the Constitution and laws of Pakistan had clearly determined the rights of Muslims and non-Muslims therefore, no individual, group, or organization should cross their constitutional limits.

He said it was illegal to build or demolish any worship place without seeking permission from the quarters concerned, adding that some incidents publicized in a section of media were meant to defame Pakistan in the comity of nations.

Ashrafi proposed the government take immediate action against those individuals, groups or organizations that challenged the writ of the state and urged the Punjab government to fulfill its constitutional responsibility in bringing out the facts into the matter.