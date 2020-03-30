UrduPoint.com
PUC Declares Profiteering,hoarding Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Monday declared profiteering, hoarding as 'haram' and asked traders to make available essential items of daily use and asked the government to take stern action against the profiteers and hoarders.

The religious decree issued by Dar-ul-Afta and PUC, asked the government to confiscate the profiteer's hoarded stocks and distribute them among the needy. The decree also urged the government to initiate crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders and deal with them with iron hands.

The decree said that profiteering, monopoly and hoarding were totally unislamic as these invites wrath of the Almighty and His last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Several Ahadith had cursed the hoarders and profiteers. The decree says hoarding of essential item of daily use was prohibited in islam.

Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA) reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, "Whoever hoards food away from the Muslims, Allah will afflict him with leprosy and poverty," said the decree while quoting the Hadith.

The decree said people were facing problems owing to lockdown, and hoardings prompts unrest in society.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, a major portion of population has already become jobless.

