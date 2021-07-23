UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUC Demands Heinous Crime Trial In Anti- Terrorism Courts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:30 PM

PUC demands heinous crime trial in anti- terrorism courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday called for taking up cases of abuse and violence against minors and women in anti terrorism courts to ensure speedy justice and check these heinous crimes in society.

In a joint statement, Ulemas sought Chief Justice and Prime Minister's intervention to take up those, including Noor Muqaddam's, in anti terrorism courts as they have disgraced the country and invited the society to ponder over the gravity of the situation.

PUC Chairman, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the heinous nature crime cases should be decided within a set time frame and culprits should be taken to task without any delay.

Tahir Ashrafi and Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars includingMaulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Allama Zubair Abid Mufti Mohammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri and others said that these cases exhibited the growing intolerance in the society.

Pakistan Ulema Council has decided that its lawyers wing would provide complete legal assistance to plaintiffs and aggrieved oppressed victims in cases of violence and abuse across the country including Noor Muqaddam and Usman Mirza cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Lawyers Middle East Women Mufti

Recent Stories

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

2 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

3 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.