PUC demands heinous crime trial in anti- terrorism courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday called for taking up cases of abuse and violence against minors and women in anti terrorism courts to ensure speedy justice and check these heinous crimes in society.

In a joint statement, Ulemas sought Chief Justice and Prime Minister's intervention to take up those, including Noor Muqaddam's, in anti terrorism courts as they have disgraced the country and invited the society to ponder over the gravity of the situation.

PUC Chairman, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the heinous nature crime cases should be decided within a set time frame and culprits should be taken to task without any delay.

Tahir Ashrafi and Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars includingMaulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Allama Zubair Abid Mufti Mohammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri and others said that these cases exhibited the growing intolerance in the society.

Pakistan Ulema Council has decided that its lawyers wing would provide complete legal assistance to plaintiffs and aggrieved oppressed victims in cases of violence and abuse across the country including Noor Muqaddam and Usman Mirza cases.