PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Saturday wholeheartedly endorsed and supported the decisions made in a Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, extending gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasized that the demands of the summit had echoed the voice of the Muslim Ummah.

Ashrafi who is also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in middle East and Islamic Countries, urged immediate actions to implement these demands.

He commended Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for effectively representing not only Pakistan but also being a spokesperson for the entire Muslim world.

Ashrafi highlighted the urgency for swift measures to act upon the shared aspirations of the Islamic nations, demonstrating solidarity and unity among Muslim countries.