PUC For Action Against Responsible For Burning Sacred Papers, Damaging Property In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 10:20 PM

PUC for action against responsible for burning sacred papers, damaging property in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said all religious scholars and leaders from various schools of thought nationwide has appealed to the people of Sargodha to remain vigilant against malicious elements, particularly those responsible for burning sacred documents or damaging property.

He, in a statement, emphasized that the government should take action against such individuals, regardless of their religion or creed.

Ashrafi urged full cooperation with the local administration, religious scholars, and leaders in Sargodha highlighting that certain elements are attempting to destabilize Pakistan by inciting chaos and confusion through religious discord and linguistic divisions.

He said promoting interfaith harmony is essential to defeating these divisive forces.

He said religious scholars and faith leaders has appealed to the people to avoid all forms of sedition, violence, riots and to cooperate with the local administration, religious scholars, and leaders in Sargodha.

Ashrafi said the PUC leaders and the International Interfaith Harmony Council are in contact with religious scholars from all schools of thought, including Christian leaders in Sargodha and they will soon announce a positive and clear plan of action through mutual agreement.

