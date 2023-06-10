UrduPoint.com

PUC Gears Up For Ulema, Mashaykh Conference To Address National Issues

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), a prominent religious organization, is set to host the highly anticipated Ulema and Mashaykh conference on Sunday here at Al Hamra Hall .

The conference aims to address the pressing challenges facing the nation, including the recent May 9 tragedy, and present a comprehensive plan of action to guide the country's future.

Under the distinguished leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and International Interfaith Harmony Council President, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the conference will prove a pivotal event in shaping the nation's course of action.

With the arrangements now finalized, the stage is set for the distinguished scholars and religious leaders to convene and deliberate upon crucial matters affecting the nation.

PUC Secretary General Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, emphasized the significance of this conference, stating that it holds the potential to provide a clear roadmap for both the Ulema and Mashaykh, as well as the entire nation, regarding the current state of affairs.

The plan of action, which will be announced during the conference, is expected to shed light on critical issues and offer viable solutions.

The gathering of religious scholars and leaders will serve as a platform to discuss the prevailing situation in Pakistan, including the aftermath of the tragic events that unfolded on May 9.

The conference will provide an opportunity for participants to express their insights, share expertise, and collaborate on effective strategies to overcome challenges and promote peace and harmony.

The Ulema and Mashaykh conference is not only anticipated by religious circles but also holds immense importance for the wider public. As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of this gathering, the conference is expected to play a vital role in charting a path towards stability, progress, and unity for Pakistan.

With the stage set and preparations in place, the PUC is ready to host a momentous event that promises to shape the future trajectory of the nation.

The conference's resolution will undoubtedly resonate far beyond the confines of Al Hamra Hall, leaving a lasting impact on the nation's collective consciousness and its drive for positive change.

