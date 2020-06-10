UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUC Hails COAS's Visit To Afghanistan For Peace

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:28 PM

PUC hails COAS's visit to Afghanistan for peace

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday hailing the visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan, said that Pakistan had always played a positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday hailing the visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan, said that Pakistan had always played a positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to the media, Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan rendered numerable sacrifices for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was linked with peace and prosperity of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan set a precedent of Muslim brotherhood by hosting millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan since 1980 following Afghan-Russia war and after 9/11.

He said that Pakistan played a key role in bringing Afghan Taliban and US leadership in negotiation table for durable peace in Afghanistan. He said the entire world acknowledged endeavours of Pakistan and security forces of Pakistan to settle Afghan issues in a peaceful manner with participation of all stakeholders.

Ashrafi said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), in his recent visit to Afghanistan had made it clear to the world that Pakistan was the biggest supporter of peace and stability in the region.

He said that Pak forces foiled conspiracies of Indian secret agency RAW, which aimed at employing Afghan soil to accomplish its vicious agenda.

He said that in the war against terrorism, Pakistan rendered sacrifices of 80,000 people including security officials with objectives to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The PUC chairman also lauded the decision of PTI government regarding the appointment of prominent ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Representative to Afghanistan.

He stated that ulema and religious scholars of Pakistan at every forum had denounced the menace of extremism and terrorism and killings of innocent people in the world.

He said that teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah also encouraged peace and harmony in the world.

He said the COAS had conveyed explicit message to India that Pakistan wouldnot deviate from any sacrifice for its security against any misadventure.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Muslim Media All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.