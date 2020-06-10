Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday hailing the visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan, said that Pakistan had always played a positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday hailing the visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Afghanistan, said that Pakistan had always played a positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to the media, Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan rendered numerable sacrifices for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was linked with peace and prosperity of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan set a precedent of Muslim brotherhood by hosting millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan since 1980 following Afghan-Russia war and after 9/11.

He said that Pakistan played a key role in bringing Afghan Taliban and US leadership in negotiation table for durable peace in Afghanistan. He said the entire world acknowledged endeavours of Pakistan and security forces of Pakistan to settle Afghan issues in a peaceful manner with participation of all stakeholders.

Ashrafi said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), in his recent visit to Afghanistan had made it clear to the world that Pakistan was the biggest supporter of peace and stability in the region.

He said that Pak forces foiled conspiracies of Indian secret agency RAW, which aimed at employing Afghan soil to accomplish its vicious agenda.

He said that in the war against terrorism, Pakistan rendered sacrifices of 80,000 people including security officials with objectives to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The PUC chairman also lauded the decision of PTI government regarding the appointment of prominent ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Representative to Afghanistan.

He stated that ulema and religious scholars of Pakistan at every forum had denounced the menace of extremism and terrorism and killings of innocent people in the world.

He said that teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah also encouraged peace and harmony in the world.

He said the COAS had conveyed explicit message to India that Pakistan wouldnot deviate from any sacrifice for its security against any misadventure.