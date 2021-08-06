UrduPoint.com

PUC, IHC Delegation To Visit Sadiqabad To Express Solidarity With Hindu Community: Ashrafi

A delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Interfaith Harmony Council (IHC) headed by Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi would visit Sadiqabad to express solidarity with the Hindu community on temple vandalism

In a statement Ashrafi said Ulema, Mashaikh vehemently condemned Hindu temple vandalism and asked district administration to apprehend the culprits and award them severe punishment.

Ashrafi said islam was the religion of peace, harmony and love.

Islam and Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guaranteed minority rights and duty bound to protect the lives and properties of minorities. The attackers had helped the anti-state elements. Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars must condemn such anti state elements and should help police and law enforcement agencies for punishing such elements.

Ashrafi lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed for taking immediate action against the culprits of hindu temple attack and hoped that culprits would be taken to task.

