PUC, IIHC Appeal For Calm Amidst Religious Tension In Jaranwala

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and International Interfaith Harmony Council (IIHC) Wednesday stepped forward to de-escalate the situation that erupted in the wake of Jaranwala religious incident.

The incident, which has raised alarm bells, prompted influential religious figures including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Pir Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, and Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, to issue a joint statement urging both communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

These esteemed figures implored both the communities to exercise patience and seek peaceful resolutions rather than resorting to violence.

Highlighting their commitment to interfaith cooperation, the leadership of PUC and IIHC underscored the shared responsibility of safeguarding worship places and residences of all communities.

They assured that the protection of the religious places was not only the duty of the Muslim populace but also a responsibility upheld by the state.

In a noteworthy move, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who holds the dual positions of IIHC President and PUC Chairman, said the religious leaders had personally visited Jaranwala, a tehsil of Faisalabad, to address the situation.

Collaborating closely with local authorities, the religious leaders were actively engaging with the community to stabilize the situation and foster an environment of understanding.

As tensions simmer, the unified stance taken by the PUC and IIHC signified a positive step towards resolving the issue at hand.

Their proactive efforts and commitment to preserving peace demonstrated the significant role that religious leaders could play in defusing conflicts and promoting interfaith harmony.

