PUC, IIHC observe 'Condemnation Day' nationwide denouncing Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and International Interfaith Harmony Council (IIHC) on Friday jointly observed a solemn 'Condemnation Day' nationwide, denouncing the shocking incidents of worship place desecration in Jaranwala.

The widespread outrage echoed through mosques across the country as religious leaders and scholars addressed Friday congregations.

The call for unity and justice resonated as Ulema and Mashaykh from various regions of the country condemned the heinous act. Demanding swift justice, they reiterated that the perpetrators of the Jaranwala incident must face a speedy trial.

Religious scholars, while speaking to the public during Friday sermons, firmly labeled those inciting violence as enemies of islam and Pakistan.

The Jaranwala incident had deeply saddened and embarrassed the entire nation, with religious scholars asserting that it tarnished the image of Islam, Muslims, and Pakistan.

Emphasizing the responsibility of safeguarding non-Muslims within a Muslim-majority state, Ulema and Mashaykh reminded that protection was a duty shared by the state and its Muslim citizens.

The shocking attack on the Christian community's sacred places and homes was strongly condemned, with religious leaders highlighting its contradiction to the Najran agreement of the Prophet Muhammad? Leadership figures, including PUC Chairman and IIHC President, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, played a central role in addressing Friday sermons.

He announced that a delegation of Muslim and Christian leaders would journey to Jaranwala on Saturday, asserting, "We stand as plaintiffs of the Jaranwala tragic incident."Moreover, he revealed plans for an upcoming interfaith harmony conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad next week. This conference aimed to devise a significant plan of action in response to the incident and to promote unity among diverse communities, he maintained.

It is noteworthy to mention here that PUC Chairman and IIHC President Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, addressed Friday sermon in Lahore, while Maulana Dr. Abu Bakr Siddique in (Islamabad), Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid (Lahore), Maulana Asad Zakaria. (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Ubaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahirul Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Nauman Hasher, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi), Maulana Abu Bakr Sabri, (Islamabad), Maulana Anwarul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri (Lahore), Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani ( Bahawalnagar), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Qasur), Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqui (Narwal), Maulana Abu Bakr Hamza (Chakwal), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Amin-ul-Haq Ashrafi, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq. Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahirul Hasan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianwi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anisur Rehman Baloch (Gujra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad), Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq (Khaniwal), Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi. (Lodhran), Maulana Tanveer Ahmad (Bahawalpur), Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Makki, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiya (Nankana), Maulana Azizur Rahman Muawiya (Talagang), Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi (Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahimyar Khan), Maulana Hussain Ahmed Darkhawasti (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Samandari), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matloob Mahar (Bahalangar), Maulana Zubair Khatana (Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubiri (Sargodha), Qari Azizur Rahman (Layyah), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others in their respective areas.