PUC issues 'code of conduct' for peace, harmony in Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday released the 'code of conduct' aimed at promoting peace, inter-sect harmony, and tolerance throughout the country during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The code was developed in consultation with religious scholars from various schools of thought and religions.

PUC Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, and other prominent religious figures addressed a press conference here to announce the code of conduct.

They expressed their commitment to fully adhere to the guidelines and cooperate with the government and law enforcement agencies at all levels.

The religious leaders emphasized the importance of respecting all holy scriptures, including the Quran, and strongly condemned any act of desecration.

They also acknowledged the success of a resolution passed in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) regarding the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, expressing gratitude to China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Iran, and other countries for their support.

Furthermore, the religious scholars expressed appreciation for the condemnation of an Israeli delegate's speech on Pakistan's internal affairs in the UNHRC.

They denounced Israel's actions, stating that it was a country known for violating human rights and promoting blasphemy laws' elimination in Pakistan, as well as advocating for homosexuality. The interference of Israel and its demands were strongly condemned by the Ulema, Mashaykh and all Pakistanis.

The Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct highlights that sectarian hatred, armed conflicts, and imposing one's beliefs on others forcefully are contrary to Islamic teachings and are considered national crimes.

The religious scholars rejected extremist thinking and extremism, emphasizing the duty to respect the sanctity of Prophets, Companions of the Prophet, Caliphs, wives of the Holy Prophet, and Ahl-e-Bayt. They call for strict action against individuals who violate these sanctities.

The code of conduct also ensures the rights of non-Muslim citizens in Pakistan, granting them the freedom to worship and practice their religion without any infringement. Non-Muslim citizens' rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan, must be respected, and no individual, group, or organization can deny them their rights.

The code emphasizes the importance of respecting women's rights, including inheritance rights and education, as commanded by Islamic Shariah.

During the mourning days of Muharram-ul-Haram and Safar-ul-Muzaffar, citizens and Muslims in Pakistan are permitted to hold scheduled Majalis and religious gatherings, provided that the sanctity of the premises is protected within the boundaries of the law.

The religious scholars urged vigilance against conspiracies by enemies of the homeland and islam and emphasized mutual tolerance among the followers of Ahl al-Bayt and companions of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

They called on all Muslims to support and respect each other's observance of the days of Karbala according to their respective beliefs and ideologies.

To ensure the dissemination of the code of conduct, the religious scholars appealed to all official and non-official media outlets to publicize the guidelines and contribute to spreading the message of unity and stability.

They also called for quick action against any controversial content on print and social media or electronic platforms that incites violence, urging relevant government agencies to take immediate action in such cases.