PUC Lauds Int’l Recognition Of Palestine, Calls For Global Support
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 06:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Norway, Spain, and Ireland for officially recognising Palestine as an independent state.
The Council emphasised the importance of this recognition and voiced hope that the rest of the international community would follow suit, leading to an end to the ongoing violence and brutality in the region.
PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi made a heartfelt appeal to the European countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the broader international community urging these nations to recognise Palestine as a free and independent state and to support the Palestinian people in their struggle against oppression and violence.
He highlighted the dire need for global intervention to address the longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestine. Ashrafi called for an end to the violence and the establishment of peace and justice in the region, emphasising that "international recognition of Palestinian statehood is a crucial step toward achieving these goals".
He said the PUC stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged the global community to join in the effort to secure a peaceful and just resolution to the conflict.
