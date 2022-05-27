UrduPoint.com

PUC Observes 'Brotherhood, Tolerance Day' Across Country

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday observed 'Brotherhood and Tolerance Day' across the country

PUC chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thought in their Friday sermons shedded the light on the destructive results of hatred attitudes towards other Islamic brothers on the basis of political or religious differences.

They were of the view that internal stability could take Pakistan forward at par with advanced and civilized countries on the globe.

Quoting the example of Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other countries which could not maintain their stability due to the division in their army and the nation, they said the same formula was being applied on Pakistan by the anti-state elements through malicious campaigns in a bid to create a division between the national security institutions and nation.

They said we had to make combined efforts to cope with all such nefarious designs of the enemy.

They urged all political and religious parties and media to create an environment of tolerance as it was a key to stability.

They said Pakistan was full of natural resources ranging from coal to gold but political instability and religious disharmony were the main hurdles in the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The religious scholars and leaders urged all the stakeholders to evolve a consensus to elevate the ailing economy of the country.

They further highlighted that Paigham-e-Pakistan (Message of Pakistan) was a unanimous document signed by 15,000 dignitaries.

In the Message of Pakistan, declaring Jihad was the prerogative of the state or call any action jihad, they said adding the state could announce this in consultation with the Ulema and Muftis.

They said Islamic rites should not be used for political or personal purposes. It was imperative for all of us to abide by the democratic values, the Constitution and the laws mainly Islamic laws.

