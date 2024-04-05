PUC observes Juma-tul-Wida as Palestine Day, advocates for peace

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) On the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Juma-tul-Wida was solemnly observed across the nation as Palestine Day with the theme of ‘Peace for Palestine’.

In mosques nationwide, scholars, imams, and khutbahs addressed large congregations, passionately advocating for an immediate ceasefire to halt the ongoing tragedy unfolding in the Holy Land. Special prayers, speeches, and resolutions were fervently organized in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, alongside a distinguished assembly of religious leaders voiced an urgent appeal to the international community.

They called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international human rights organizations to expedite efforts towards achieving a ceasefire.

They demanded the United Nations to enforce Security Council resolutions, urging Israel to immediately terminate its occupation of Palestinian territories and its "illegal blockade" of the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, they emphasized the necessity for United Nations member states to cease the sale and transfer of weapons, explosives, and other military equipment to Israel.

The religious leaders underscored the resilience of the Palestinian cause against decades of suppression by the United States and Israel.

They hailed the recent resolution passed against Israel in the United Nations Security Council as a significant achievement for the Muslim Ummah, stressing the imperative for its immediate implementation to halt the ongoing atrocities against Palestinians.

Expressing unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, the scholars reiterated their commitment to amplifying their voices until peace is restored in Palestine and its refugees can return to their homes.

They condemned the egregious crimes committed by the Zionist government, highlighting the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, including women, children, patients, and hospitals.

Amidst escalating tensions, the religious leaders urged international powers to accelerate efforts for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warning of the dire consequences of allowing the conflict to escalate further.

They affirmed their steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, vowing not to remain silent until justice prevails and peace is achieved there.