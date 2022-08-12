PUC observes 'Youm-e-Dua' for martyrs of Pak Army across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) in collaboration with its allied parties on Friday observed 'Youm-e-Dua' for the martyrs of Pakistan Army across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 )

Addressing the Friday's sermons, Ulema, Mashaykh, Zakireen and religious scholars praised the selfless services and precious sacrifices of the armed forces in the line of duty.

They said the conspiracy being hatched in a bid to create division in the defense forces would be foiled like past practices.

They were of the view that the government should take action against those elements who were trying to disintegrate national institutions for their vested interests.

The clerics appealed to the religious and political parties to create an environment of tolerance, understanding and harmony.

They avoid to propagate false notions against the army and security agencies in the larger interest of the country and nation, they added.

They said the entire nation was standing by Pakistan Army for security and stability of the country.

Ulema and Mashaykh said the malicious campaign against the security forces of Pakistan and its leadership was being conducted at the whim of India, Israel and anti-state elements.

They also made it clear that the Pakistan's nuclear programme was in the safe hands.