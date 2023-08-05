PUC observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal' nationwide to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ):The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Saturday commemorated 'Youm-e-Istehsal' to express solidarity with Kashmiris across the nation.

The convention featured prominent religious figures including Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Islam Siddiqui, Maulana Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Mufti Falak Sher, Mufti Syed Naseem-ul-Islam, Mufti Rahmat Din, Qari Abdul Majid Haqqani, Qari Kifayatullah, Maulana Abdul Jabbar, Maulana Qari Muhammad Islam Qadri, Maulana Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi, Maulana Nasir Haqqani, Qari Faisal Amin, and Qari Sajid, delivered impassioned speeches.

They emphasized the plight of the Kashmiri people held captive in what they termed as the world's largest prison, and criticized India's actions on the illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, a move they considered a violation of international law.

The religious scholars called upon the United Nations (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the global community, to stop India's atrocities on the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and give them right to self-determination, in line with UN resolutions.

They highlighted the unanimous stance of all countries in the OIC and Saudi Arabia towards the Kashmir and Palestine issues, stressing that these were pressing matters for the Muslim Ummah (community) that demand timely resolution for global peace.

Furthermore, the religious scholars condemned the tragic incident at Khyber Mosque, and acts of terrorism within the country.

They reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Quran and Sunnah, while vehemently opposing suicide attacks and military operations within the nation.

The event concluded with a unanimous call for peaceful dialogue and resolution of the Kashmir conflict, underscoring the need for regional stability and a just solution that respects the rights of the Kashmiri people.