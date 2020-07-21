PUC organizes seminar on Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) organized a seminar on Kashmir at the Jamia Usmania Razaabad, here on Tuesday.

The seminar was chaired by central deputy general secretary of Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan.

Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan said that Pakistan Ulema Council saluted the spirit and courage of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the journey of sacrifices to achieve the great goal continued to this day, adding that no oppression could overcome the zeal of Kashmiris. He said that the ongoing freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir would soon succeed. He said that the Kashmiri people would not bow down to Modi's tyranny and oppression.

He said, "Basic human rights of Kashmiris are being violated," adding that the face of India had now been exposed all over the world.

Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, he added.

He said, "The martyrs will live forever in our hearts." The Pakistan Army had made unparalleled sacrifices in the defence of the beloved homeland, he added.

During the seminar it was decided that the Pakistan Ulema Council would hold a peace conference before Muharram-ul-Haram.

Allama Mushtaq Ahmed Kamboh, Allama Zakir Hussain Naqvi, Sahibzada Irfan Javed Qadri, Mian Irshad Mujahid, Maulana Habib Rehman Abid, Maulana Aminul Haq Ashrafi, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Izharul Haq Khalid, Maulana Idrees Yazdani, Maulana Qari Usman Naqshbandi and others also addressed the seminar.