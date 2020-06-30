UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUC Plans Ulema-Mashaykh Conventions Before Muharram-ul-Haram For Promoting Religious Harmony

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

PUC plans Ulema-Mashaykh conventions before Muharram-ul-Haram for promoting religious harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said Ulema-Mashaykh conventions would be held in various cities of the country to promote harmony among various segments of the society during Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a joint statement following the consultation with leading scholars of different religious schools of thought, he said a series of Ulema-Mashaykh conventions had been planned before Muharram-ul-Haram. First convention would be held on July 2 in Faisalabad, July 4 in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, July 5 in Sargodha, July 8 in Sahiwal, July 12 in Multan, July 15 in Karachi, July 13 in Dera Ghazi Khan and another Ulema-Mashyakh would be held on July 19 in Gujranwala, he added.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the meetings of various religious schools of thought had also been planned to ensure harmony and peace across the country before the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said leading Ulema and Mashaykh were committed to foil Indian conspiracies as Indian agents wanted to fan sectarianism in Pakistan.

He urged the public to cooperate with the government and law enforcement agencies to identify conspiring elements igniting violence in the country.

Hafiz Ashrafi said all the segments of society were united with country's security institutions and law enforcement agencies to foil any Indian conspiracies.

He underlined that all religious scholars had unanimously support Code of Conduct of Muthahida Ulema board adding that all religious organizations had also vowed that clerics and Ulema making violation of Code of Conduct of Muthahida Ulema Board would be held accountable with subsequent action from local authorities and administrations.

Hafiz Ashrafi stated that Indian secret agency RAW tried to target pakistan stock exchange Building in Karachi but our law enforcement agencies foiled this henious attempt with valour and courage.

The bravery of Pakistan's law enforcement agencies witnessed that Pakistan was ready to tackle any foreign adventure, he added.

He also stated that world leadership should take notice of Indian conspiracies as Indian government aimed at playing havoc with regional peace which ultimately undermine world stability and peace.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Multan Islamabad Faisalabad World Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Pakistan Stock Exchange July All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

1 hour ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

1 hour ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

3 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

3 hours ago

Minister appreciates online meeting on development ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.