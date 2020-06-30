PUC plans Ulema-Mashaykh conventions before Muharram-ul-Haram for promoting religious harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday said Ulema-Mashaykh conventions would be held in various cities of the country to promote harmony among various segments of the society during Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a joint statement following the consultation with leading scholars of different religious schools of thought, he said a series of Ulema-Mashaykh conventions had been planned before Muharram-ul-Haram. First convention would be held on July 2 in Faisalabad, July 4 in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, July 5 in Sargodha, July 8 in Sahiwal, July 12 in Multan, July 15 in Karachi, July 13 in Dera Ghazi Khan and another Ulema-Mashyakh would be held on July 19 in Gujranwala, he added.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the meetings of various religious schools of thought had also been planned to ensure harmony and peace across the country before the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said leading Ulema and Mashaykh were committed to foil Indian conspiracies as Indian agents wanted to fan sectarianism in Pakistan.

He urged the public to cooperate with the government and law enforcement agencies to identify conspiring elements igniting violence in the country.

Hafiz Ashrafi said all the segments of society were united with country's security institutions and law enforcement agencies to foil any Indian conspiracies.

He underlined that all religious scholars had unanimously support Code of Conduct of Muthahida Ulema board adding that all religious organizations had also vowed that clerics and Ulema making violation of Code of Conduct of Muthahida Ulema Board would be held accountable with subsequent action from local authorities and administrations.

Hafiz Ashrafi stated that Indian secret agency RAW tried to target pakistan stock exchange Building in Karachi but our law enforcement agencies foiled this henious attempt with valour and courage.

The bravery of Pakistan's law enforcement agencies witnessed that Pakistan was ready to tackle any foreign adventure, he added.

He also stated that world leadership should take notice of Indian conspiracies as Indian government aimed at playing havoc with regional peace which ultimately undermine world stability and peace.