PUC, PML-N Hold Negotiations Ahead Of Elections: Sources

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 07:11 PM

In light of the upcoming elections, negotiations are underway between the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

According to credible sources, the PUC may extend its support to candidates from the PML-N.

With over 80 Constituencies in Punjab, the PUC wields considerable influence through its strong voter base.

Leaders from both the PUC and PML-N are set to announce decisions in a crucial press conference on Sunday.

The PUC chairman and other leaders have reaffirmed their support for candidates from the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in some constituencies, including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

