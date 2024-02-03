PUC, PML-N Hold Negotiations Ahead Of Elections: Sources
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 07:11 PM
In light of the upcoming elections, negotiations are underway between the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
According to credible sources, the PUC may extend its support to candidates from the PML-N.
With over 80 Constituencies in Punjab, the PUC wields considerable influence through its strong voter base.
Leaders from both the PUC and PML-N are set to announce decisions in a crucial press conference on Sunday.
The PUC chairman and other leaders have reaffirmed their support for candidates from the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in some constituencies, including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
