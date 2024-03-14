PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ on Friday

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) is set to lead the charge in commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Friday with a nationwide campaign in a bid to raise awareness and foster solidarity against discrimination targeting Muslims

This day, designated by the United Nations in 2022, is commemorated in 140 countries on March 15, worldwide, coinciding with the anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings, where 51 individuals lost their lives during Friday prayers.

Talking to Arab media, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi underscored the alarming rise of Islamophobia as a global threat to Muslims. He urged world powers to accelerate their efforts in eradicating Islamophobia, emphasizing the urgent need for swift action.

Ashrafi stressed the collective responsibility of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international entities to spearhead initiatives aimed at eliminating all forms of discrimination. He emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of love, tolerance, and coexistence as fundamental pillars of a harmonious global society.

Ashrafi underscored gravity of the situation and urgent need for concerted efforts at both the national and international levels to address the scourge of Islamophobia and uphold the principles of equality and mutual respect among diverse religious communities.

Ashrafi said the day holds significant importance, particularly for the PUC, which has long been at the forefront of advocating for religious tolerance and understanding.

Urging unity and collective action, he called upon Ulema (religious scholars) and Mashaykh (religious leaders) from all schools of thought to utilize their Friday sermons to highlight the significance of this day and emphasize the importance of respecting religious diversity.

With Islamophobia on the rise globally, Ashrafi said the council's initiative comes at a pivotal moment, aiming to dispel misconceptions, foster dialogue, and promote mutual understanding among different faith communities. He said the council's commitment to combating discrimination aligns with the fundamental principles of human rights and religious freedom enshrined in international law.

By standing together and amplifying their voices, he said the council wants to create a more inclusive society where all individuals can live free from fear and discrimination based on their religious beliefs.

Furthermore, Ashrafi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their unwavering support and pivotal role in advocating for legal rights of the Muslim Ummah on the global stage. He commended Saudi Arabia's consistent efforts to champion the cause of Muslims and uphold justice at international forums.

The resolution for this day was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and was unanimously adopted by the 193-member world body. It was co-sponsored by 55 predominantly Muslim countries, emphasizing the fundamental right to freedom of religion and belief. Furthermore, it recalls a 1981 resolution urging for the eradication of all forms of intolerance and discrimination based on religion or belief.