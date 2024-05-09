Open Menu

PUC Stands With State, Condemns 9th May Events

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PUC stands with state, condemns 9th May events

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi condemned the 9th May events and conveyed his solidarity with the state institutions.

“We stand in solidarity with our state, homeland, nation and army,” he said.

Talking to a private news channel on Thursday, he urged the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to relinquish their stubbornness and obstinacy.

“It is not a weakness to admit one's mistakes; rather, it proves strength and humility," Ashrafi said.

He urged political leaders for unity and reconciliation to overcome differences and progress together as a nation.

