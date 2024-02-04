PUC supports PML-N in elections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has announced support to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in all Constituencies in the general elections.

The announcement was made during a meeting of PUC members held with former Interior Minister/President PML-N Punjab Rana Sana Ullah Khan here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sana Ullah said that the party would surely overcome the menace of price hike if people voted it to power in the general elections.

He said that PMLN was a symbol of development. It always preferred to the national interests against personal gains. "In 2013, the country was facing unprecedented loadshedding while incidents of terrorism were also rampant. However, the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif overcame the menaces and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity," he maintained.

He said that the country was making progress speedily during 2017 when the PML-N government was ousted under a deep-rooted conspiracy and an ineligible man was imposed on the nation who badly ruined the national economy.

He said that the incompetent person divided the nation and implicated his political opponents in false and fabricated cases for his ulterior motives. "This man also injected poison in the mind of the young generation in addition to promoting the culture of hate which resulted int the horrific mayhem of May 9," he added.

He said that at present the country was facing an unprecedented price hike but it was not an issue bigger than terrorism. "The PML-N will surely overcome this menace also if people vote it to power as it overcame terrorism and long durations of loadshedding during its previous tenure," he added.

On this occasion, Markazi Deputy General Secretary PUC Allama Tahir-ul-Hasan announced that the PUC would support the PML-N in all constituencies in the elections on the basis of previous performance of the party.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan thanked the PUC leaders for reposing trust in the PML-N leadership and assured to form a government in collaboration with PUC in addition to redressing their genuine problems.