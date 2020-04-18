UrduPoint.com
PUC Thanks Govt, Ulema For Agreeing Policy Agenda During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has thanked the government, Ulema and religious scholars for announcing consensus on 20 point policy agenda regarding prayer congregations and Namaz-e-Taraweeh during Ramazan amid coronavirus crisis.

It was agreed in a meeting of religious scholars which was chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidency on Saturday.

PUC Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi asked the people and mosque managements to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) for offering prayers in mosques as announced by President Dr Arif Alvi.

He said the government had the right to take action against the violators of the agreed SOPs.

He said the Ulema would have no sympathies with the people violating the consensus points as taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 was very much allowed in islam.

