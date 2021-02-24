UrduPoint.com
PUC To Celebrate Next Month As 'One Nation On Destination'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:56 PM

PUC to celebrate next month as 'One nation on Destination'

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said Pakistan Ulema Council will celebrate the month of March as "One nation One destination" to promote harmony among various segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said Pakistan Ulema Council will celebrate the month of March as "One nation One destination" to promote harmony among various segments of society.

Speaking at Istahkam-e-Pakistan Conference, Hafiz Tahir, who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, said the conferences, seminars and conventions would be held at Masajid, Madaris and worship places from March 1 to 31 on diverse topics like peace, moderation and promoting brotherhood in the country.

He said religious scholars must not be prejudiced. Rather they would play their role for protecting minorities. Interfaith Harmony Councils will promote tolerance, compassion and brotherhood in the society.

He said that conspiracies were being hatched to tarnish the image of Pakistan's institutions and urged the nation to frustrate nefarious designs of the enemies.

Fatwas and decisions based on prejudiced thinking were neither accepted by the nation in the past and nor will be acknowledged in the future.

He said that the incumbent government has been making endeavours to protect the honor and sanctity of Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the finality of Prophethood at the international level.

"If there is any threat to the belief in Finality of Prophethood, Namoos-e-Risalat and Masajid-o-Madaris, we will be the first to come out at front." Ulema and Mashaikh Convention would be held in Lahore on February 28, Sargodha on March 8 and Karachi on March 16-17, he said.

Leading Ulema including Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Ilyas Muslim, Maulana Naib Khan, Maulana Muhammad Shahbaz and others attended the convention.

