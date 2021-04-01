PUC to disseminate information about Covid-19 in Friday congregations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will disseminate vital information about the current situation of Covid-19 in Friday congregations urging people to practice protective measures to reduce transmission and prevent themselves from the lethal virus.

Let the people repent their sins and take precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19. People should also get themselves vaccinated as a precautionary measure, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and others said in a joint statement.