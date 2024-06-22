PUC To Hold A Press Conference On Sunday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Allama Tahir Ashrafi will address a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club by 3:15pm on Sunday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Allama Tahir Ashrafi will address a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club by 3:15pm on Sunday.
The PUC sources said that the press conference would be held regarding Hajj 2024
and tragic incident in Swat.
Recent Stories
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources
Three killed, dozens hurt, as Russia hits war-torn Ukraine city
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba
Gaza health officials say 24 killed in Israeli strikes
Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Mansoor Rahi Cubism Award’ in memory of legendary ..
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public fa ..
Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash
Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister12 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants14 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered accountants45 minutes ago
-
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur45 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of Dr Sheikh Saleh, key holder of Ka’aba43 minutes ago
-
Devcom-Pakistan launches ‘Mansoor Rahi Cubism Award’ in memory of legendary artist43 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public facilities2 hours ago
-
Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to pilgrims during Haj ..2 hours ago
-
49th Int'l Nathiagali Summer College to be inaugurated on Monday2 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of PML-N leader's killing2 hours ago
-
New records of services being made in Punjab: Azma Bukhari2 hours ago