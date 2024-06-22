Open Menu

PUC To Hold A Press Conference On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Allama Tahir Ashrafi will address a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club by 3:15pm on Sunday

The PUC sources said that the press conference would be held regarding Hajj 2024

and tragic incident in Swat.

