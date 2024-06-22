PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Allama Tahir Ashrafi will address a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club by 3:15pm on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Allama Tahir Ashrafi will address a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club by 3:15pm on Sunday.

The PUC sources said that the press conference would be held regarding Hajj 2024

and tragic incident in Swat.