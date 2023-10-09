Open Menu

PUC To Observe ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ On Oct 13

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PUC to observe ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ on Oct 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Islamabad Chapter has announced its plans to observe 'Palestine Solidarity Day' on Friday, October 13, and to host a 'Palestine Solidarity Conference' on October 17 to express unwavering support to the Palestinians.

Talking to APP on Monday, Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi informed that he had made a telephonic contact with the Chief Justice of Palestine, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, and discussed the current situation in Palestine.

He said, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren in the face of recent events, for which Israel bears responsibility.

The world was not oblivious to the Israeli forces' continuous desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the injustices inflicted upon Palestinians, he added.

Ashrafi called for an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem, a demand echoed by Pakistan and the Islamic world.

Chief Justice Mahmoud Al-Habbash said Palestinians expected support from Pakistan and the Muslim world in their struggle against Israeli atrocities.

He affirmed the right of Palestinian people to protect their land and lives.

