PUC to observe ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ on Oct 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Islamabad Chapter has announced its plans to observe 'Palestine Solidarity Day' on Friday, October 13, and to host a 'Palestine Solidarity Conference' on October 17 to express unwavering support to the Palestinians.

Talking to APP on Monday, Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi informed that he had made a telephonic contact with the Chief Justice of Palestine, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, and discussed the current situation in Palestine.

He said, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren in the face of recent events, for which Israel bears responsibility.

”

The world was not oblivious to the Israeli forces' continuous desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the injustices inflicted upon Palestinians, he added.

Ashrafi called for an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem, a demand echoed by Pakistan and the Islamic world.

Chief Justice Mahmoud Al-Habbash said Palestinians expected support from Pakistan and the Muslim world in their struggle against Israeli atrocities.

He affirmed the right of Palestinian people to protect their land and lives.