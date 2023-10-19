Open Menu

PUC To Observe 'Palestinian Martyrs Day' Nationwide, Condemning Israeli Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 08:09 PM

PUC to observe 'Palestinian Martyrs Day' nationwide, condemning Israeli aggression

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday announced to observe the ‘Palestinian Martyrs Day’ on Friday across the nation to express unity with Palestinians highlighting the significance of Al-Quds and unveiling the conspiracy designed to create disharmony in the Muslim world in the wake of ongoing Israeli barbarianism in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday announced to observe the ‘Palestinian Martyrs Day’ on Friday across the nation to express unity with Palestinians highlighting the significance of Al-Quds and unveiling the conspiracy designed to create disharmony in the Muslim world in the wake of ongoing Israeli barbarianism in Palestine.

Talking to media persons, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemned the Israeli bombardment in the strongest terms on a hospital in Gaza causing hundreds of causalities including children, women and elderly people besides other civilians.

He said this war crime act had saddened the entire Muslim Ummah including the civilized nations on earth.

He urged to create unity in the Muslim nations and counter anti-Islamic plots as recommended by Shariah.

Ashrafi said to express solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters, the Pakistani nation would make special prayers, demonstrate peaceful rallies and raise their voices for the independence of Al-Aqsa, Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all available forums on the day.

He appealed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take adequate measures to stop the current Israeli aggression on the innocent Palestinian people and find out a permanent solution of the Palestine issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Gaza Jammu Independence Women Muslim Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control ..

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control TB

3 minutes ago
 Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning scre ..

Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning screen at TIC

3 minutes ago
 Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

3 minutes ago
 Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

3 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in ..

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

8 minutes ago
 Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment ..

Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment case

8 minutes ago
Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow ..

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustai ..

13 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public welfare initiative

13 minutes ago
 IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of th ..

IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of the Constitution of Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to ..

APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to mitigate Gaza people's miserie ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan