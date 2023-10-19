PUC to observe 'Palestinian Martyrs Day' nationwide, condemning Israeli aggression

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday announced to observe the ‘Palestinian Martyrs Day’ on Friday across the nation to express unity with Palestinians highlighting the significance of Al-Quds and unveiling the conspiracy designed to create disharmony in the Muslim world in the wake of ongoing Israeli barbarianism in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday announced to observe the ‘Palestinian Martyrs Day’ on Friday across the nation to express unity with Palestinians highlighting the significance of Al-Quds and unveiling the conspiracy designed to create disharmony in the Muslim world in the wake of ongoing Israeli barbarianism in Palestine.

Talking to media persons, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi condemned the Israeli bombardment in the strongest terms on a hospital in Gaza causing hundreds of causalities including children, women and elderly people besides other civilians.

He said this war crime act had saddened the entire Muslim Ummah including the civilized nations on earth.

He urged to create unity in the Muslim nations and counter anti-Islamic plots as recommended by Shariah.

Ashrafi said to express solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters, the Pakistani nation would make special prayers, demonstrate peaceful rallies and raise their voices for the independence of Al-Aqsa, Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all available forums on the day.

He appealed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take adequate measures to stop the current Israeli aggression on the innocent Palestinian people and find out a permanent solution of the Palestine issue.