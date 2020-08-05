PUC to observe Usman-e-Ghani (RA) Day on 18th Zulhij

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will observe 18th of Zulhij as Usman-e-Ghani (RA) Day across the country.

Addressing a meeting here, PUC Central Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA), the third caliph of islam ,rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

He embraced Shahadat on 18th Zulhij.

On 18th Zulhij, religious leaders will highlight the services of Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA) durnig Friday sermons, whereas seminars and meetings will also be arranged in this connection.

He further said that during Muharramul Haraam, PUC will observe first ten days as Ashra-e-Farooq-o-Hussain(RA) so that Muslim Ummah could be apprised about their noble services and sacrifices.