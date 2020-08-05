UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUC To Observe Usman-e-Ghani (RA) Day On 18th Zulhij

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PUC to observe Usman-e-Ghani (RA) Day on 18th Zulhij

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will observe 18th of Zulhij as Usman-e-Ghani (RA) Day across the country.

Addressing a meeting here, PUC Central Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA), the third caliph of islam ,rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

He embraced Shahadat on 18th Zulhij.

On 18th Zulhij, religious leaders will highlight the services of Hazrat Usman-e-Ghani (RA) durnig Friday sermons, whereas seminars and meetings will also be arranged in this connection.

He further said that during Muharramul Haraam, PUC will observe first ten days as Ashra-e-Farooq-o-Hussain(RA) so that Muslim Ummah could be apprised about their noble services and sacrifices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

6 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

19 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

2 minutes ago

Cypriot Embassy Looking to Relocate After Heavy Da ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.