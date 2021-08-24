PUC to observe Youm-e-Haya on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Ulema-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought would observe "Youm-e-Haya" (Chastity Day) on upcoming Friday against the rising incidents of abuse and molestation of children and harassment of women.

In a joint statement, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony and middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and leading Ulema-Mashaykh stressed the need of taking immediate steps to eradicate obscenity and nudity, besides awarding exemplary punishments to keep check on heinous crimes.

They urged clerics, prayer leaders to educate public about the consequences of the rising incidents of molestation, abuse of girls, boys and harassment in the light of the teachings of Islamic Shariah.

The joint statement said that the religious scholars from across Pakistan and Madaris Organisations and Seminaries' management have made it clear that whether the crime was committed in a Madrassa or in a mosque, in a college or in a university or any other place, it was a crime and the culprit must be punished and taken to the task.

The clerics and Ulema-Mashaykh appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct speedy trial of cases of abuse, harassment and intimidation and punishments for culprits should be given in the public.

Ulema-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought including Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Sahibzada Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi attended the meeting.