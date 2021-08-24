UrduPoint.com

PUC To Observe Youm-e-Haya On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

PUC to observe Youm-e-Haya on Friday

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Ulema-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought would observe "Youm-e-Haya" (Chastity Day) on upcoming Friday against the rising incidents of abuse and molestation of children and harassment of women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Ulema-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought would observe "Youm-e-Haya" (Chastity Day) on upcoming Friday against the rising incidents of abuse and molestation of children and harassment of women.

In a joint statement, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony and middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and leading Ulema-Mashaykh stressed the need of taking immediate steps to eradicate obscenity and nudity, besides awarding exemplary punishments to keep check on heinous crimes.

They urged clerics, prayer leaders to educate public about the consequences of the rising incidents of molestation, abuse of girls, boys and harassment in the light of the teachings of Islamic Shariah.

The joint statement said that the religious scholars from across Pakistan and Madaris Organisations and Seminaries' management have made it clear that whether the crime was committed in a Madrassa or in a mosque, in a college or in a university or any other place, it was a crime and the culprit must be punished and taken to the task.

The clerics and Ulema-Mashaykh appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct speedy trial of cases of abuse, harassment and intimidation and punishments for culprits should be given in the public.

Ulema-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought including Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Sahibzada Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Middle East Muhammad Ali Women Prayer Mosque Mufti From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves Purebred Arabian Horse ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Purebred Arabian Horse Championship 2021-2022 program ..

7 minutes ago
 MBRU scientists play key role in shaping Dubai’s ..

MBRU scientists play key role in shaping Dubai’s COVID-19 response

7 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to members of therapy works in N ..

Court grants bail to members of therapy works in Noor Mukadam case

2 minutes ago
 President promulgates ordinance for retrieval of i ..

President promulgates ordinance for retrieval of illegally occupied state land

2 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to Outgoing AJK President Sarda ..

Rich tributes paid to Outgoing AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi surpasses COVID-19 vaccination target

Rawalpindi surpasses COVID-19 vaccination target

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.