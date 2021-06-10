PUC to support new seminary examination boards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday announced its full support to the new seminaries examination boards, The PUC's Central Executive Committee meeting with Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in the chair, adopted a joint declaration appreciating the government for fulfilling 40 years old demands of Madaris-e-Arabia by constituting new examination boards for seminaries.

It was observed that the PUC was the protector of Madaris and mosques.The seminaries affiliated with the PUC were free to join any board.

The PUC committee adopted a resolution that Ulema and Mashaikh conventions would be held across the country. It declared that campaigning against national security agencies in the name of freedom of expression was not acceptable.

Another resolution adopted at the meeting demanded the government to immediately stop programmes and advertisements being on aired at social media and electronic media against the ideology of Pakistan, besides removing hateful contents from social media websites spreading sectarian hatred.

The meeting welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative to legislate the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council and amendment in the Evacuee Trust Property Act following the consultation with the Ulema and Mashaikhs.

It also hailed the government's stance on the Kashmir and Palestine issues, saying the joint efforts of the Government of Pakistan and Islamic countries for a Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire were commendable.

The PUC body noted hat Pakistan's role for peace and stability in Afghanistan was very important.

"The Pakistani people love Afghanistan and the Afghan people," it added, urging the Afghan groups to resolve their issues through dialogue for peace in their country.

It noted that the efforts in that regard on part of Pakistan and the Egypt reflected the sentiments of the entire Islamic world.

The meeting extended full support to the Pak-Afghan Ulema Conference, which was being held with the coordinated efforts of World Muslim League.