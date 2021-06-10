UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUC To Support New Seminary Examination Boards

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

PUC to support new seminary examination boards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday announced its full support to the new seminaries examination boards, The PUC's Central Executive Committee meeting with Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in the chair, adopted a joint declaration appreciating the government for fulfilling 40 years old demands of Madaris-e-Arabia by constituting new examination boards for seminaries.

It was observed that the PUC was the protector of Madaris and mosques.The seminaries affiliated with the PUC were free to join any board.

The PUC committee adopted a resolution that Ulema and Mashaikh conventions would be held across the country. It declared that campaigning against national security agencies in the name of freedom of expression was not acceptable.

Another resolution adopted at the meeting demanded the government to immediately stop programmes and advertisements being on aired at social media and electronic media against the ideology of Pakistan, besides removing hateful contents from social media websites spreading sectarian hatred.

The meeting welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative to legislate the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council and amendment in the Evacuee Trust Property Act following the consultation with the Ulema and Mashaikhs.

It also hailed the government's stance on the Kashmir and Palestine issues, saying the joint efforts of the Government of Pakistan and Islamic countries for a Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire were commendable.

The PUC body noted hat Pakistan's role for peace and stability in Afghanistan was very important.

"The Pakistani people love Afghanistan and the Afghan people," it added, urging the Afghan groups to resolve their issues through dialogue for peace in their country.

It noted that the efforts in that regard on part of Pakistan and the Egypt reflected the sentiments of the entire Islamic world.

The meeting extended full support to the Pak-Afghan Ulema Conference, which was being held with the coordinated efforts of World Muslim League.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister World Palestine Egypt Social Media Middle East Muslim Media From Government Love

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

22 minutes ago

UNGA adopts declaration pledging urgent action to ..

14 minutes ago

SEC looking to 'freshen' trading rules to ensure o ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Believes West Will Not React to Ukraine's Di ..

14 minutes ago

AJK elections: PML-N announces party candidates on ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Compares Ukraine's Bill on Indigenous People ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.