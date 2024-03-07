PUC Urges Global Islamic Scholars To Condemn Israeli Brutality In 'Friday Sermons'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 10:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday appealed the Islamic scholars globally to pass a resolution, in their Friday sermons, condemning the persecution of the Palestinian people and the relentless brutality perpetrated by Israel.
PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, along with prominent figures including Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Nouman Hashir, Maulana Zulfikar Ahmed, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Ashfaq Pitafi, Allama Tahir Al Hasan, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmad, Maulana Tahir Aqeel and Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, in a joint statement, urged the scholars to call on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to put pressure on Israel not to prevent Muslims from worshiping in Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.
They further appealed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to intervene and halt Israel's violations, particularly the ban on worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
They implored the leadership of OIC, including the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, to take decisive action to safeguard the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and uphold the rights of Palestinians.
