(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday urged former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for the withdrawal of former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari's letter to the United Nations special rapporteurs against the misuse of blasphemy law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday urged former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for the withdrawal of former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari's letter to the United Nations special rapporteurs against the misuse of blasphemy law.

According to the PUC's letter to Imran Khan, it proposed to approach the relevant forums such as; court of law, Council of Islamic Ideology and Muttahida Ulema board, Punjab for the redressal blasphemous issues.

There was an existing mechanism to deal with blasphemy issues and it was in Imran Khan's notice that Muttahida Ulema Board, Punjab had resolved more than 200 cases pertaining to blasphemy during the PTI's regime which was applauded not only at national but international levels, it added.

It said if the following institutions were approached through proper channel, the pertaining cases would meet logical conclusions as per law of the land.

The PUC said Mazari's letter to international watchdogs would help strengthen the narrative of those who were already working against this law.

The PUC believed that the use of blasphemy law should not be on political and religious basis and the decisions should be made on facts and figures.

It is pertinent to mention here that the letter to Imarn Khan was written by Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Mualana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Mualana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Allama Zubair Abid, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Maulana Asad Zikria Qasmi, Mualana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aziz Akabr Qasmi, Maulana Haziz-ur-Rehman, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Sadullah Shafique and Mufti Umar Farooq.