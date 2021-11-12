PUC urges Islamic world leadership to help averting looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday urged the leaders of Islamic world to immediately start a consultative process to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, said Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday urged the leaders of Islamic world to immediately start a consultative process to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, said Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Talking to media, Ashrafi, who was also PUC Chairman said the letter has been written to over 70 leaders, religious scholars and others, asking them to initiate a dialogue process with the incumbent government in Afghanistan with objectives to resolve all the prevailing problems and issues.

With the onset of winter, the crisis from food to medicine and the rising activities of international terrorists organizations in Afghanistan, it is becoming clear and evident that if the Islamic world and world leadership do not resolve the issue through dialogue and cooperation with Afghanistan (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan), the possible threats of extremism and terrorism could increase once more not only for the countries of the region but also for the world, said the letter.

"In accordance with the teachings of Qur'an-o-Sunnah and being the head of the Pakistan Ulema Council, the most important and sensitive humanitarian issue I am going to bring in your kind information is the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan," writes Asharafi.

"You know that Afghanistan has been in a state of war for the last 40 years and Pakistan being a neighbor of Afghanistan has suffered a lot from the problems that have surfaced in Afghanistan." The letter said that Pakistan have courageously battled hard against the menace of extremism and terrorism. Pakistan has achieved great success in the war against extremism and terrorism with the cooperation of Pakistan's Army, security institutions of the country and national unity.

"Afghan Taliban have established their government in Afghanistan (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) now and Afghan Taliban have repeatedly stated that their territory will neither be used against any country nor any international terrorist organization will be allowed to shelter in Afghanistan.

Following the announcement of Afghan Taliban, there is a need to open the way for dialogue and cooperation with the Afghan people and Afghanistan government for peace and stability in the country.

The world leadership and the Muslim world should put forward their reservations before Afghan Taliban and the the leadership of especially Islamic world should help resolving issues through dialogue, says the letter.

Amidst the current situation in Afghanistan, the activities of international extremist and terrorist organizations are also coming to the fore. If the attitude of non-cooperation is adopted towards Afghanistan, it will weaken Afghanistan, the Afghan people and the peace loving forces, it said.

He said the letter has been issued to leading 70 dignitaries of the Muslim World including Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Secretary General of Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Issa, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Muft-i-Azam of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muft-i-Azam UAE, Muft-i-Azam of Egypt, Minister of Endowments of Iraq, Minister of Endowments of Kuwait, Muft-i-Azam Jordan, Muft-i-Azam of Lebanon, Minister of Endowments of Qatar, Muft-i-Azam of Palestine, Chief Judge of Palestine, Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Muft-i-Azam of Chechnya, Muft-i-Azam of Bosnia, President of European Muslim Union, Ministry of Endowments of Bahrain, Mufti-i-Azam Algeria, Muft-i-Azam of Malaysia and the Ministry of Endowments of Turkey and Indonesia.

The office bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council including Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Shafiq Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, Mufti Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Maulana Zulfiqar, Maulana Naib Khan, Maulana Shahbaz Ahmed, Maulana Ilyas Muslim, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Mufti Omar Farooq, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Sahibzada Saqib Munir and others were also present.