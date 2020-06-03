ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday urged the people to strictly observed preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic and cooperate with the government by following Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs).

Ulema and Mashaikh of Dar-ul-Afta, PUC asked the people to strictly adhere implementing Standard Operating Procedures of COVID-19 as endangering human beings life was like committing suicide as Quran and Sunnah of the holy prophet Hazrat Muhamnad (PBUH) stresses ensuring public safety as the most important obligation.

Ulema, Mashaikh of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan asked public to strictly observe preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic as COVID-19 suspects across Pakistan were surging alarmingly.

The leadership of PUC has appealed people to ensure implementing the directives of the government against coronavirus pandemic.

They said Masajid and seminaries were fully cooperating with the government.

The clerics urged public to demonstrate seriousness towards COVID-19 and ensure safety of one another against this pandemic.

The clerics also urged public to seek forgiveness from the Almighty against the pandemic.

The clerics and religious scholars lauded efforts and services of doctors and paramedics,police and military officials for performing duties and responsibilities in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

They urged philanthropists and affluent to ensure provision of masks and sanitisers to poor segments of the society.