PUC Urges Saudi Crown Prince To Champion Minorities' Rights, Kashmir Resolution At G20 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday appealed to the leaders of G20 nations, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman imploring to play a role in addressing the injustices against India's Muslims and minority populations, as well as the long-standing issue of Kashmir, during the upcoming G20 summit in India, emphasizing the importance of self-determination

The PUC central figures, including Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Asad Zikria Qasmi, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafiq Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Tahir Aqil Awan, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, among others, in a joint statement, called upon G20 member states, particularly Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, to engage in discussions with Indian leadership during the G20 summit to end the injustices against minorities and seek a resolution for the disputed Kashmir, in accordance with United Nations agreements.

The scholars asserted that the issues of Kashmir and Palestine were fundamental to the Islamic world, and their resolution could contribute significantly to global peace.

As Saudi Arabia holds a central position in the Islamic world, they expressed hope that during his visit to India, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would demonstrate the same commitment to global peace that he had shown previously.

They believed that his active role in addressing the plight of oppressed Muslims in India, specifically minorities, was of paramount importance.

Furthermore, the scholars underlined that there was no doubt that India had become a living hell for minorities, particularly Muslims. In this dire situation, Saudi Arabia's role was crucial in extricating them from this predicament, they added.

They commended Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for his commendable efforts for world peace and stressed that Pakistan and Islamic scholars worldwide would always remember his contributions to peace and security. They expressed their admiration for his past and future endeavors as a leader of peace and security.

More Stories From Pakistan