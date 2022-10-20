UrduPoint.com

PUC Urges Supreme Court To Review Verdict Of Shahrukh Jatoi's Acquittal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 07:55 PM

PUC urges Supreme Court to review verdict of Shahrukh Jatoi's acquittal

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has appealed to the Supreme Court to review its decision acquitting Shahrukh Jatoi from the murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has appealed to the Supreme Court to review its decision acquitting Shahrukh Jatoi from the murder case.

He held this particular case, which was initiated when a young-twenty old Shahzeb Khan was gunned down a decade ago in Karachi, pertained to 'corruption on earth' and 'might is right.' Ashrafi who is also the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East, in an appeal on his Twitter handle, said the decision in this particular case was generating a negative impression in the society that the law could not take its course against any powerful or financially sound person which to him was not a good omen for the country and the nation anyway.

He elaborated that Shahrukh Jatoi case apart from Diyat (financial compensation) was the case of Fasad-Fil-Arz (corruption on earth) which is a heinous crime in the light of the Holy Quran.

He appealed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial to review the decision of this particular case and personally hear it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the law includes the principle of Fasad-Fil-Arz (corruption on earth), which allows an offender to be punished (with a sentence of up to 14 years of imprisonment) even if he is forgiven by the victim's family under Qisas and Diyat.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court Twitter Middle East Jatoi Family From

Recent Stories

Political Differences May Split Tories Into 2 Part ..

Political Differences May Split Tories Into 2 Parties After Truss' Resignation - ..

2 minutes ago
 24th National Security workshop participants visit ..

24th National Security workshop participants visit Naval Headquarters

2 minutes ago
 Graduates of Incubation Center at UAJK earning mil ..

Graduates of Incubation Center at UAJK earning millions from small scale startup ..

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF Delivers Lifesaving Supplies to Syria to He ..

UNICEF Delivers Lifesaving Supplies to Syria to Help Contain Cholera Outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Services of Bahadur Yar Jang Academy unforgettable ..

Services of Bahadur Yar Jang Academy unforgettable: VC FUUAST

4 minutes ago
 29 criminals held, contraband seized

29 criminals held, contraband seized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.