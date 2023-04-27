UrduPoint.com

PUC Urges Ulema, Mashaykh For 'special Prayers' To Improve Situation In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PUC urges Ulema, Mashaykh for 'special prayers' to improve situation in Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Thursday made an appeal to Ulema and Mashaykh to offer 'special prayers' to improve the alarming situation in Sudan during Friday prayer on April 28.

The Council also urged all stakeholders in Sudan to choose the path of mutual understanding and reconciliation through negotiations.

Sudan, a brother Islamic country, is currently facing a state of war, leading to the evacuation of thousands of foreigners by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but the situation remains concerning despite these efforts.

The Council expressed its concerns over the situation in Sudan, offered prayers to Allah Almighty for mercy, and urged for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The Council's appeal has gained widespread support from the Muslim community across Pakistan, who have offered their prayers for the betterment of Sudan's situation.

The Council hoped that their message of peace and reconciliation will be heard and acted upon by all parties involved.

The appeal highlights the significance of seeking divine intervention and peaceful solutions in times of crisis, especially in Islamic traditions.

