PUC Welcomes Dr Al-Issa's Visit, Anticipates Boost In Interfaith Harmony
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Sunday extended a warm welcome to Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), as he embarks on a pivotal visit to Pakistan from April 7 to 16, 2024.
Talking to media, Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the visit is anticipated to herald a new era of collaboration and understanding, fostering interfaith harmony and cooperation in the region.
He emphasized the significance of Secretary General Al-Issa's visit, highlighting his steadfast commitment to humanizing the world and enabling individuals to practice their faiths and beliefs freely. Ashrafi commended Dr. Al-Issa's efforts in promoting tolerance and understanding on a global scale.
He specifically pointed to the recent global conference organized by the MWL, titled "Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects," to enhance understanding and unity among different Islamic schools of thought and sects.
Ashrafi lauded the initiative as a crucial step towards fostering greater cohesion within the Muslim world.
Expressing optimism about the outcomes of Al-Issa's visit, he underscored the potential for strengthened bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the realm of religious pluralism. Ashrafi emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two brotherly nations in various sectors, envisioning a future marked by mutual respect and cooperation.
As MWL Secretary General engages in a series of meetings and engagements during his visit, he expressed hope that Dr. Al-Issa's presence will serve as a catalyst for enhanced interfaith dialogue and cooperation, paving the way for a more harmonious and inclusive society in Pakistan and beyond.
