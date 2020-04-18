UrduPoint.com
PUC Welcomes Unanimous Declaration For Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

PUC welcomes unanimous declaration for Ramazan

The Pakistan Ulema Council welcomed the joint declaration for the Holy month of Ramazan issued by the government and Ulema o Mashaikh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council welcomed the joint declaration for the Holy month of Ramazan issued by the government and Ulema o Mashaikh.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, PUC Chairman Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged the masses and administrations of mosques to follow all SOPs devised in the declaration during Ramazan.

He said that the government had right to take action against those who did not follow the instructions for the protection of the citizens. He also thanked President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Ulema o Mashaikh for unanimous decision.

Ashrafi said that precautionary measures and seeking Allah's help were mandatory for Muslims , however there would be no relation of Ulema o Mashaikh with those who violated the law and declaration.

