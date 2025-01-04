Pucar-15 Gets 1.5 Mln Calls, 83% Hoax Calls In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Islamabad Police's "Pucar 15" emergency helpline received a total of 1.5 million calls in 2024, with a significant portion related to police matters, guiding citizens in emergencies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Police's "Pucar 15" emergency helpline received a total of 1.5 million calls in 2024, with a significant portion related to police matters, guiding citizens in emergencies.
However, over 1.25 million calls were unrelated, highlighting the need for responsible use of the helpline, an official told APP on Saturday.
He said in 2024, a total of 1,507,611 calls were received on the "Pucar 15" helpline, of which 109,819 calls were related to police matters, prompting the dispatch of emergency teams, and 102,833 calls were for various types of guidance.
Meanwhile, more than 1.25 million calls were unrelated, accounting for 83% of the total.
The "Pucar 15" emergency helpline operates from the Safe City Call Center, where thousands of calls are received daily, and citizens are assisted according to the nature of their calls, including police, fire brigade, and ambulance services.
DG Safe City, Shakir Hussain Dawar, said that hoax and unnecessary calls not only waste the police's time but can also cause delays in assisting during emergencies, which could be life-threatening.
DG urged citizens to use the "Pucar 15" helpline responsibly, emphasizing that it is for their convenience, and its proper use is also their responsibility. Citizens should demonstrate responsibility and discourage those who make hoax calls, wasting police time, he added.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemns Turbat blast, expresses sor ..
President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on bus in Turbat
Football: English Premier League table
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
Body found from canal
Partly cloudy weather to dominate city
Governor Kundi condoles with Nayyer Bukhari over demise of wife
Business community complains of dying internet speed during load shedding
Governor Kundi for establishment of modern technology centers
Maritime Minister Qaiser Sheikh chairs Performance Review Meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death5 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemns Turbat blast, expresses sorrow over loss of liv ..4 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on bus in Turbat4 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Nayyer Bukhari over demise of wife3 minutes ago
-
Business community complains of dying internet speed during load shedding4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi for establishment of modern technology centers4 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister Qaiser Sheikh chairs Performance Review Meeting4 minutes ago
-
Two women killed, 5 injured in clash between two families3 minutes ago
-
JKNF seeks UN intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute3 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 gets 1.5 mln calls, 83% hoax calls in 20243 minutes ago