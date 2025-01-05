Open Menu

Pucar-15 Gets 1.5 Mln Calls, 83% Hoax Calls In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Police's "Pucar 15" emergency helpline received a total of 1.5 million calls in 2024, with a significant portion related to police matters, guiding citizens in emergencies.

However, over 1.25 million calls were unrelated, highlighting the need for responsible use of the helpline, an official told APP on Saturday.

He said in 2024, a total of 1,507,611 calls were received on the "Pucar 15" helpline, of which 109,819 calls were related to police matters, prompting the dispatch of emergency teams, and 102,833 calls were for various types of guidance.

Meanwhile, more than 1.25 million calls were unrelated, accounting for 83% of the total.

The "Pucar 15" emergency helpline operates from the Safe City Call Center, where thousands of calls are received daily, and citizens are assisted according to the nature of their calls, including police, fire brigade, and ambulance services.

DG Safe City, Shakir Hussain Dawar, said that hoax and unnecessary calls not only waste the police's time but can also cause delays in assisting during emergencies, which could be life-threatening.

DG urged citizens to use the "Pucar 15" helpline responsibly, emphasizing that it is for their convenience, and its proper use is also their responsibility. Citizens should demonstrate responsibility and discourage those who make hoax calls, wasting police time, he added.

