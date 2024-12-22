Pucar-15’ Helpline Ensures Swift Emergency Response In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Police emergency helpline "Pucar-15" was playing a vital role in delivering timely services to citizens in case of emergency in the Federal capital.
The "Pucar-15" helpline received 1,37,621 calls in the previous month, providing guidance for 11,363 calls and registering 9,759 cases for immediate police assistance. Emergency teams were promptly dispatched for various types of calls and reports, according to a public relations officer speaking to APP.
The "Pucar-15" call center was part of the Safe City initiative, where thousands of calls were received daily, and citizens were assisted according to the nature of the calls, including police, fire brigade, and ambulance services.
Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar said that hoax and unnecessary calls not only waste police time but could also delay assistance in emergencies, which could be life-threatening.
DG urged citizens to remember that the "Pucar-15" helpline was for their convenience, and its proper use is their responsibility. Citizens were encouraged to demonstrate responsibility and discourage those who waste police time with false reports or hoax calls.
