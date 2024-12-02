Pucar-15 Helpline Playing Vital Role In Facilitating Citizen
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 08:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Police emergency helpline "Pucar-15" was playing a vital role in delivering timely services to citizens in case of emergency in the Federal capital.
In November, "Pucar-15" received 1,37,621 calls, out of which guidance was provided for 11,363 calls, and 9,759 cases were registered for immediate police assistance. Emergency teams were dispatched promptly for various types of calls and reports, said a press release.
The "Pucar-15" call center was part of the Safe City initiative, where thousands of calls were received daily, and citizens were assisted according to the nature of the calls, including police, fire brigade, and ambulance services.
DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar said that hoax and unnecessary calls not only waste police time but could also delay assistance in emergencies, which could be life-threatening.
He urged citizens to remember that the "Pucar-15" helpline was for their convenience, and its proper use is their responsibility. Citizens were encouraged to demonstrate responsibility and discourage those who waste police time with false reports or hoax calls.
