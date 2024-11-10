Open Menu

Pucar-15 Helpline Received 0.15 Million Calls In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Pucar-15 helpline received 0.15 million calls in October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police emergency helpline "Pucar 15" played a vital role in delivering timely services to citizens in case of emergency in the Federal capital.

In October, "Pucar-15" received 152,300 calls, out of which guidance was provided for 15,845 calls, and 9,837 cases were registered for immediate police assistance, a public relation officer told APP on Sunday.

He said emergency teams were dispatched promptly for various types of calls and reports.

However, 126,618 unrelated calls constituted 83 percent of the total.

The "Pukar 15" call center is part of the Safe City initiative, where thousands of calls are received daily, and citizens are assisted according to the nature of the calls, including police, fire brigade, and ambulance services, he said.

Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar said that hoax and unnecessary calls not only waste police time but can also delay assistance in emergencies, which can be life-threatening.

DG urged citizens to remember that the "Pukar-15" helpline is for their convenience, and its proper use is their responsibility. Citizens are encouraged to demonstrate responsibility and discourage those who waste police time with false reports or hoax calls.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Police October Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

24 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

24 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

24 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan