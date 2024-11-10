Pucar-15 helpline received 0.15 million calls in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police emergency helpline "Pucar 15" played a vital role in delivering timely services to citizens in case of emergency in the Federal capital.

In October, "Pucar-15" received 152,300 calls, out of which guidance was provided for 15,845 calls, and 9,837 cases were registered for immediate police assistance, a public relation officer told APP on Sunday.

He said emergency teams were dispatched promptly for various types of calls and reports.

However, 126,618 unrelated calls constituted 83 percent of the total.

The "Pukar 15" call center is part of the Safe City initiative, where thousands of calls are received daily, and citizens are assisted according to the nature of the calls, including police, fire brigade, and ambulance services, he said.

Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar said that hoax and unnecessary calls not only waste police time but can also delay assistance in emergencies, which can be life-threatening.

DG urged citizens to remember that the "Pukar-15" helpline is for their convenience, and its proper use is their responsibility. Citizens are encouraged to demonstrate responsibility and discourage those who waste police time with false reports or hoax calls.

