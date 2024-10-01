Pucar-15 helpline received 0.158 mln calls in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police emergency helpline "Pucar-15" received 158,760 calls in September, playing a crucial role in providing timely services to citizens in emergencies within the Federal capital.

10,438 of these calls were related to guidance, while 11,021 cases required immediate police assistance, for which emergency teams were dispatched promptly, a public relation officer told APP.

He said the helpline is part of the Safe City initiative, where various services, including police, fire brigade, and ambulance, are provided based on the nature of the calls.

He said that, however, 137,301 calls or 86% of the total, were unrelated or hoax calls, which unnecessarily consumed police time.

DG Safe City emphasized that hoax and unnecessary calls can delay assistance in genuine emergencies, which could have life-threatening consequences, he said.

DG urged citizens to use the "Pucar-15" helpline responsibly, reminding them that the helpline exists for their convenience, and its misuse only hinders its effectiveness, he added.

APP-rzr-mkz