PUCAR Arranged "Dastan Goi" Program

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A unique storytelling program "Dastan Goi" was organized at Punjab Arts Council on Saturday.

The special guest of the program was Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood.

Leading folk singer Fazal Abbas Jutt performed in his own style in Rawal Jagni, Sohni Mahiwal, Heer Ranjha, Sami Lori and get much appreciation from the audience.

Addressing the Ceremony, Commissioner said the land of Punjab is rich in culture and folklore gives a clear message to the world.

Punjabis are a loving nation.

Commissioner Rawalpindi congratulated Fazal Jutt for presenting the best program and announced his services at Jashan Biharan Mela.

Director Waqar Ahmed said that Arts Council has always strived for the promotion of culture. Folk tales, fairs, festivals are a means of spreading Punjabi culture to the world.

Hundreds of people attended the Arts Council to participate in the program.