PUCAR Arranges 'Humare Fankar Humari Pehchan'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) has continued its online activities owing to lockdown with series of events with musical concerts, interviews and workshops.

In this regard, an event entitled 'Humare Fankar Humari Pehchan' was arranged in which senior artist of stage, Radio and tv Yar Muhammad Khan participated.

The event was anchored by Nigar Shah. Yar Muhammad Khan was among pioneer artists of the region who started stage activities and earned distinction due to his unique style and dialogue delivery.

Yar Muhammad Khan threw light on his personal life, his career and future of stage drama.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed told that the Council started its online activities from the beginning of lockdown due to COVID-19.

More Stories From Pakistan

