UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PUCAR Arranges Online Mehfil-e-Naat

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:50 PM

PUCAR arranges online Mehfil-e-Naat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts has started its online activities due to closure of all cultural activities on prevailing situation of COVID-19.

In this regard, 'Mehfil-e-Naat' was organised for women to pay tribute to Holy Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) with great devotion and reverence here on Friday on the occasion of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The Mehfil started with the recitation of Holy Quran while famous naat khawan Noor Fatima, Benish Mustafa, Robina Ayub and Laiba Ayub presented naat to pay tribute to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Related Topics

Punjab Women All

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

1 hour ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

25 minutes ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

25 minutes ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

25 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

58 minutes ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.